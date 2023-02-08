Madamma gets electricity, but continues struggle to light up her village

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tribal activist and Rajyotsava award winner Madamma, who lived without electricity for decades in a tribal hamlet of Hanur taluk, has got power connection at last. She had persistently knocked on the doors of panchayat officials and elected representatives for the basic facility to her hamlet Jeegere Doddi. Electric supply company officials recently erected electric poles and drew the wire to fulfil her wish. The officials were also pressured by Housing Minister V Somanna, who slammed officials for keeping the 85-year-old midwife in the dark.

He directed officers to put up additional poles to provide her power connection and said he would bear the cost if necessary. But power connection only to eight of the 20 houses, including Madamma’s thatched hut, has not gone down well in the hamlet as other residents are upset.

Madamma ‘s daughter Muthamma Poone Gowda, her relatives Madamma Shobha, Chikkamma, Somanna and others still do not have power. Now, Madamma has decided to renew her struggle to get power connection to all the houses, even as escom officials said they have been directed to provide power only to her house. The local engineer said they need four more poles and wire to supply power to all the houses and it can be done only with orders from higher-ups.

Madamma said she will meet escom officials in Kollegal as discriminatory power connections have not gone down well with other hamlet dwellers. “Why should my grandmother be blamed for the lapses of officers,” wondered her grandson Malanna.

Apart from power connection, Madamma also expressed her displeasure over not receiving Rs 5 lakh cash reward given to Rajyotsava awardees. She had sent her granddaughter to check her account, but no money had been credited. “It would be of great help if they deposit the money,” she said. Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Gurulingaiah said they have informed the higher-ups and the money would be credited directly into her account.

