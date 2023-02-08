Home States Karnataka

No Hindus died in clashes when I was CM, says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah reiterated that he belonged to the Hindu religion, and has neither spoken against it
nor opposed the religion, but only said that no religion preaches violence.

Published: 08th February 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

A file photo of former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that no Hindus were murdered in communal clashes in Karnataka when he was chief minister. He told reporters here on Tuesday that some Hindus and minorities were killed during his regime as chief minister, but that was a different issue. He blamed the BJP and RSS for these murders.

“Several Hindu organisations had created a hue and cry against my government over the murder of Paresh Mesta at Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district in December 2017, and demanded a CBI inquiry. My government handed over the investigation to the CBI, which gave its report that it was a natural death,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that he belonged to the Hindu religion and has neither spoken against it nor opposed the religion, but only said that no religion preaches violence. “The BJP and RSS are bent on disturbing communal harmony,” he added.

To a question, Siddaramaiah felt that Bommai might not have expanded his Cabinet to avoid giving a berth to former CM B S Yeddyurappa’s son. To another question, he said the Congress high command is likely to release the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the last week of February or first week of March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Hindus BJP RSS communal harmony
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp