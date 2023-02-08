War time: Bommai soldiers on with a packed schedule

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief ministers are choosy when it comes to accepting invitations to participate in programmes, but yet, Basavaraj Bommai has been saying yes to almost every invite that he gets and is walking the extra mile to connect with all sections of society. Is it because of the coming Assembly elections?

His official engagements are fully packed, from early morning to late evening. This is a massive jump from his own programme list just a few months ago. On Tuesday, he unveiled the busts of actors Dr Rajkumar, Shankarnag and Vishnuvardhan at Shaktiganapathinagar Ward No. 14. Later, he inaugurated three BBMP parks — two at Ward No. 182 and one at Ward No. 43. Under different circumstances, these are events that are attended by the mayor or, at best, the local MLA.

On Wednesday, he will head to Shivamogga along with former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and others. His schedule is packed again. But it will only get busier for him over the next few weeks as the polls are likely to be announced in March.

Former chief minister Veerappa Moily, who faced elections while in power, said, “It only demonstrates their desperation. The instructions are coming from Delhi, and Bommai has no control.” But sources in the Chief Minister’s Office disagreed, saying this is how it has been with all chief ministers and they do not say no to any event during elections.

RP Jagadish, a senior journalist who also worked as a media advisor to Yediyurappa, said, “Remember, this is the election time and they do not act like chief ministers, but as candidates. PM Narendra Modi has visited Karnataka so many times in the past few weeks and is expected to come here again many more times in coming weeks.

Compared with this, Bommai obviously has to attend even small programmes. The sole purpose now is the election. Contrast this with former chief minister Veerendra Patil, who won 177 seats -- the maximum for any party. He would not go to any function unnecessarily and campaign in by-elections. But those were different times.’’

Another senior journalist S Siddaraju said, “Bommai is thought to be a common man’s CM, and he has to live up to the title. He is trying to prove it by attending all functions. Inaugurating the busts of actors is a way of pleasing their fans.”

