Biffes-2023 in March: over 300 movies to regale film buffs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 14th edition of the prestigious Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) 2023 which is scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 30 in Bengaluru will host the screening of 300 movies of different languages from 50 to 55 countries across the world. The 8-day-long festival will also provide a platform for the exchange of the latest technological trends and developments in the field of movie-making.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Revenue Minister and chairman of the organising committee R Ashoka said that a celebrity male and a female actor from Bollywood will be invited for the inaugural event. He said the theme for Biffes-2023 is yet to be decided.

The prize money in each category has been hiked from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the first prize, and Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the second and third prizes will be increased accordingly, he said.

Competitions will be held in Cinema of the World, Asian Cinema, Indian Cinema and Kannada Cinema categories. The movies will be screened on 11 screens at Orion Mall on Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar. “Another feature of Biffes is the digital entry of movies. The selection committee has been directed to be cautious while appointing the juries, to avoid confusion,” he clarified.

The festival also has the objective of promoting Brand Bengaluru and make Kannada films transcend the state’s borders. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate Biffes-2023 on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha. The CM had released the logo for the event ‘gandaberunda’, the mythological two-headed bird, on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA) chairman Ashok Kashyap, CM’s principal secretary Manjunath Prasad, director Rajendra Singh Babu and others were present at the press conference. The government has allocated a budget of Rs 4.49 crore for organising Biffes-2023. It was Rs 6 crore in 2017-18, Rs 5 cr (2018-19), Rs 4 cr (2019-20), Rs 3 cr (2021) and Rs 4.33 cr in 2022-23.

BENGALURU: The 14th edition of the prestigious Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) 2023 which is scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 30 in Bengaluru will host the screening of 300 movies of different languages from 50 to 55 countries across the world. The 8-day-long festival will also provide a platform for the exchange of the latest technological trends and developments in the field of movie-making. Briefing the media on Wednesday, Revenue Minister and chairman of the organising committee R Ashoka said that a celebrity male and a female actor from Bollywood will be invited for the inaugural event. He said the theme for Biffes-2023 is yet to be decided. The prize money in each category has been hiked from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for the first prize, and Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the second and third prizes will be increased accordingly, he said. Competitions will be held in Cinema of the World, Asian Cinema, Indian Cinema and Kannada Cinema categories. The movies will be screened on 11 screens at Orion Mall on Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar. “Another feature of Biffes is the digital entry of movies. The selection committee has been directed to be cautious while appointing the juries, to avoid confusion,” he clarified. The festival also has the objective of promoting Brand Bengaluru and make Kannada films transcend the state’s borders. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate Biffes-2023 on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha. The CM had released the logo for the event ‘gandaberunda’, the mythological two-headed bird, on Tuesday. Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA) chairman Ashok Kashyap, CM’s principal secretary Manjunath Prasad, director Rajendra Singh Babu and others were present at the press conference. The government has allocated a budget of Rs 4.49 crore for organising Biffes-2023. It was Rs 6 crore in 2017-18, Rs 5 cr (2018-19), Rs 4 cr (2019-20), Rs 3 cr (2021) and Rs 4.33 cr in 2022-23.