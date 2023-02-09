Home States Karnataka

CM Bommai says committed to reviving VISL, DK Shivakumar vows to save Mysore Paper Mills too

There is a demand for iron ore extracted from Karnataka. JSW Steel has grown massively and hence we will try our best to save VISL from closure.

Published: 09th February 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

A VISL delegation meets KPCC chief DK Shivakumar in Bhadravathi on Wednesday

A VISL delegation meets KPCC chief DK Shivakumar in Bhadravathi on Wednesday

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he will hold a meeting with private investors in a week to discuss the issue of reviving the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL) in Bhadravathi. Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said in Bhadravathi that VISL and Mysore Paper Mills (MPM) will be revived if Congress comes to power.

Bommai met a delegation of  VISL workers and assured them of reviving the steel plant. He said that many PSUs are being shut down owing to globalisation but VISL survived thanks to the efforts of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

“The Union Government has decided to close VISL as part of its divestment plan. It has caused concern. There is a demand for iron ore extracted from Karnataka. JSW Steel has grown massively and hence we will try our best to save VISL from closure. Later, we will hold a meeting with private steel manufacturers to invest in VISL,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Bommai said that after the meeting with steel manufacturers, a proposal will be sent to the Centre to restart VISL. He also said that there is no need to do politics over the matter.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that VISL and Mysore Paper Mills will restart operations when Congress comes to power.

“The BJP government is not allowing farmers and labourers to live peacefully. When Siddaramaiah was CM, he sanctioned a captive iron ore mine for VISL to save it,” he said. Prior to that, a delegation of VISL labourers met Shivakumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Ltd DK Shivakumar Mysore Paper Mills
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp