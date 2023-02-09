CM Bommai says committed to reviving VISL, DK Shivakumar vows to save Mysore Paper Mills too

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he will hold a meeting with private investors in a week to discuss the issue of reviving the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL) in Bhadravathi. Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said in Bhadravathi that VISL and Mysore Paper Mills (MPM) will be revived if Congress comes to power.

Bommai met a delegation of VISL workers and assured them of reviving the steel plant. He said that many PSUs are being shut down owing to globalisation but VISL survived thanks to the efforts of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

“The Union Government has decided to close VISL as part of its divestment plan. It has caused concern. There is a demand for iron ore extracted from Karnataka. JSW Steel has grown massively and hence we will try our best to save VISL from closure. Later, we will hold a meeting with private steel manufacturers to invest in VISL,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Bommai said that after the meeting with steel manufacturers, a proposal will be sent to the Centre to restart VISL. He also said that there is no need to do politics over the matter.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that VISL and Mysore Paper Mills will restart operations when Congress comes to power.

“The BJP government is not allowing farmers and labourers to live peacefully. When Siddaramaiah was CM, he sanctioned a captive iron ore mine for VISL to save it,” he said. Prior to that, a delegation of VISL labourers met Shivakumar.

