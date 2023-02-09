Govt, Foxconn talk investment plans in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Foxconn’s potential investment in Karnataka would be a testament to Karnataka’s industrial landscape. “We are working towards building the best electronics and manufacturing ecosystems, which will attract further investments in the sector. We welcome Foxconn to Karnataka and wish them the best of luck,” the CM tweeted.

On Wednesday, delegation from the Government of Karnataka led by Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries Gunjan Krishna and Kedarnath Mudda, Senior Advisor to Chief Minister of Karnataka met Young Liu, chairman, at the headquarters of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn).

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said with Foxconn’s potential investment, the state is gearing up to be the top state in the country to attract many other global electronics companies. “We would like to extend our full support to Foxconn and are thrilled that they are considering Karnataka as a potential investment destination. Our investment-friendly policies and processes will further facilitate them to grow in the state,” said Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries and Commerce. Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Foxconn’s potential investment in Karnataka would be a testament to Karnataka’s industrial landscape. “We are working towards building the best electronics and manufacturing ecosystems, which will attract further investments in the sector. We welcome Foxconn to Karnataka and wish them the best of luck,” the CM tweeted. On Wednesday, delegation from the Government of Karnataka led by Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries Gunjan Krishna and Kedarnath Mudda, Senior Advisor to Chief Minister of Karnataka met Young Liu, chairman, at the headquarters of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said with Foxconn’s potential investment, the state is gearing up to be the top state in the country to attract many other global electronics companies. “We would like to extend our full support to Foxconn and are thrilled that they are considering Karnataka as a potential investment destination. Our investment-friendly policies and processes will further facilitate them to grow in the state,” said Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries and Commerce. Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer.