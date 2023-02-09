Home States Karnataka

‘HDK frustrated as surveys not in favour of JDS’

Ashoka asserted that the BJP will field a strong candidate in Ramanagara where Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil is likely to contest.

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy addresses the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday hit out at JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy over his recent remarks on Brahmins saying that the latter was frustrated as no recent survey predicted a win for the regional party in the Assembly elections. “All the surveys have predicted not more than 20 seats for the JDS. With the Lingayats moving away from the JDS, Kumaraswamy has been making a futile attempt to win over them.

He is indulging in vote bank politics. Like Britishers, Kumaraswamy is trying to divide the society,” he said, adding that the JDS leader should apologise to the people of Karnataka and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Ashoka asserted that the BJP will field a strong candidate in Ramanagara where Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil is likely to contest.

