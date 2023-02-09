Karnataka HC quashes notice to bank on atrocity plaint by former manager

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the notice issued by the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) to Canara Bank and its official, based on a complaint of atrocity filed by its former official for taking disciplinary action against him, with relation to irregularities committed by him.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Canara Bank and its general manager R Girees Kumar, human resources wing, questioning the notice dated December 4, 2020, issued to them by the DCRE, based on a complaint filed by Chandrakant Munavalli, then manager in-charge of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology branch.

“On a prismatic analysis of the facts and acts of Munavalli, what unmistakably emerges is that Munavalli has abused and misused every jurisdiction, and sought to initiate proceedings against officers of the bank for having passed orders in accordance with the law, or for having challenged orders passed by the authorities who had no jurisdiction before court,” the court said.

The court noted that there cannot be a better illustration of abuse of power by DCRE as the notice reads about allegations of the year 2013, that officers of the bank indulged in certain acts of atrocity against Munavalli. In light of the court’s finding in a criminal petition filed in 2021, that the very registration of crime alleging offences punishable under the SC/ST Act were all false, the impugned notice cannot be a better illustration of such abuse of the process of law, the court added.

Munavalli had allegedly taken illegal gratification from the customer in the advanced portfolio of the Branch, which was captured on CCTV.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the notice issued by the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) to Canara Bank and its official, based on a complaint of atrocity filed by its former official for taking disciplinary action against him, with relation to irregularities committed by him. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Canara Bank and its general manager R Girees Kumar, human resources wing, questioning the notice dated December 4, 2020, issued to them by the DCRE, based on a complaint filed by Chandrakant Munavalli, then manager in-charge of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology branch. “On a prismatic analysis of the facts and acts of Munavalli, what unmistakably emerges is that Munavalli has abused and misused every jurisdiction, and sought to initiate proceedings against officers of the bank for having passed orders in accordance with the law, or for having challenged orders passed by the authorities who had no jurisdiction before court,” the court said. The court noted that there cannot be a better illustration of abuse of power by DCRE as the notice reads about allegations of the year 2013, that officers of the bank indulged in certain acts of atrocity against Munavalli. In light of the court’s finding in a criminal petition filed in 2021, that the very registration of crime alleging offences punishable under the SC/ST Act were all false, the impugned notice cannot be a better illustration of such abuse of the process of law, the court added. Munavalli had allegedly taken illegal gratification from the customer in the advanced portfolio of the Branch, which was captured on CCTV.