Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC quashes notice to bank on atrocity plaint by former manager

Munavalli had allegedly taken illegal gratification from the customer in the advances portfolio of the Branch, which was captured on CCTV.

Published: 09th February 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the notice issued by the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) to Canara Bank and its official, based on a complaint of atrocity filed by its former official for taking disciplinary action against him, with relation to irregularities committed by him.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Canara Bank and its general manager R Girees Kumar, human resources wing, questioning the notice dated December 4, 2020, issued to them by the DCRE, based on a complaint filed by Chandrakant Munavalli, then manager in-charge of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology branch.

“On a prismatic analysis of the facts and acts of Munavalli, what unmistakably emerges is that Munavalli has abused and misused every jurisdiction, and sought to initiate proceedings against officers of the bank for having passed orders in accordance with the law, or for having challenged orders passed by the authorities who had no jurisdiction before court,” the court said.  

The court noted that there cannot be a better illustration of abuse of power by DCRE as the notice reads about allegations of the year 2013, that officers of the bank indulged in certain acts of atrocity against Munavalli. In light of the court’s finding in a criminal petition filed in 2021, that the very registration of crime alleging offences punishable under the SC/ST Act were all false, the impugned notice cannot be a better illustration of such abuse of the process of law, the court added. 

Munavalli had allegedly taken illegal gratification from the customer in the advanced portfolio of the Branch, which was captured on CCTV.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court DCRE Canara Bank
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp