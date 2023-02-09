Home States Karnataka

Moneylender stabbed to death in Bengaluru 

After seeing the victim lying in a pool of blood, some passersby reported the matter to the police, who have registered a case of murder and are investigating.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old moneylender was stabbed to death by two bike-borne men in Banaswadi police station limits. The victim has been identified as Shekhar, a resident of Chikkabanaswadi. The incident happened around 12.30 am near his residence.   

Police said the main accused, Manoj, had borrowed few lakhs of rupees from Shekhar and delayed returning it. Shekhar, who was under the influence of alcohol, picked a fight with the accused which led to a heated argument resulting in his murder. The incident took place when the victim was returning home on his bike. The two accused followed him on another two-wheeler and killed him.

