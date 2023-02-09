Home States Karnataka

Rajnath to chair CEOs Round Table during Aero India on Feb 13

Besides, premier private defence and aerospace manufacturing companies from India are also likely to be part of the Round Table.

A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster at Yelahanka Airbase ahead of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Defence is organising a ‘CEOs Round Table’ on Monday, the inaugural day of Aero India 2023, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Round Table will see participation from officials, delegates and global CEOs from 26 countries, including global investors such as Boeing, Lockheed, Israel Aerospace Industries, General Atomics, Liebherr Group, Raytheon Technologies, Safran, General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI), etc., while domestic PSUs like HAL, BEL, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), BEML Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited will also take part. Besides, premier private defence and aerospace manufacturing companies from India are also likely to be part of the Round Table.

The platform, themed ‘Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries’,is expected to lay the foundation of a more robust interaction between the industry partners and the government, and is also expected to increase ‘Ease of doing business’ in India and provide a favourable platform to original equipment manufacturers in India. Further, this would engage industries for co-development and co-production to make India a commercial manufacturing hub and base for global product support, an official release stated.

