Shivakumar gets ED summons, daughter issued CBI notice

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the Enforcement Directorate (EDed) has issued him a notice to appear before it on February 22 and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to his daughter Aishwarya.

Shivakumar, who was in Bhadravathi to take part in the Congress’ Praja Dhwani Ytara, told reporters that the Central agencies are serving him notices almost every day.

“CBI has served a notice to my daughter. The CBI has asked her whether she paid the college fee and passed the examination. CBI has also asked if the fee is paid... then how much has been paid. What can I say? When they are asking for details of fees paid to schools and colleges, just imagine what sort of questions they ask,” the Kanakapura MLA said.

Shivakumar said that in the past, he appeared before the ED in connection with the National Herald case. “Again, the ED has served me a notice. What to do? I am thinking, should I conduct Praja Dhwani Yatra or keep appearing before the ED? The agencies target only the Opposition parties and are silent on the Ruling party even if they indulge in embezzlement of thousands of crores of rupees,” he added.

The ED is investigating two cases against Shivakumar. While the one case is related to the National Herald corruption case, the CBI is investigating a case of disproportionate assets against him. He appeared before the ED in October and November 2022.

Shivakumar in September alleged that in the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Assembly session, ED issued a summons to him. Shivakumar had said he was ready to cooperate but the timing of the summon and the harassment he was put through, was coming in the way of discharging his Constitutional and political duties. The cases pursued by the CBI and the ED were followed by income tax raids carried out in 2017 when he hosted Congress MLAs from Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha polls.

