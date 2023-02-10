Home States Karnataka

Attempt made to kill my other son too: Ummar Farooq, Fazil’s dad

Both the parties have lodged complaints.

Published: 10th February 2023 09:56 AM

Mohammed Fazil murder

(L-R) Fazil, the victim. The spot were the incident happened.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Ummar Farooq, the father of Mohammed Fazil who was murdered in Surathkal in August 2022, has alleged that miscreants attempted to kill his elder son Adil on Wednesday night.

In a video statement, Farooq said Adil was returning from Ullal where he had been for some work related to the murder case of Fazil when he was attacked. “When he reached Ganeshpura, a group of men intentionally rammed into his car and assaulted him. Later, they tried to project the incident as road rage. But it is a pre-planned murder attempt.

They were brandishing weapons. My son has suffered injuries to his face and chest,” Farooq said. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar also termed the incident as a case of road rage. Farooq said that he had earlier lodged a complaint against VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell after the latter openly claimed that the Hindutva workers murdered Fazil to avenge the killing of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru.

Both parties have lodged complaints. In his complaint, one Nagesh has accused Adil of using foul language and assaulting him. In the counter-complaint, Adil has named Preethan Shetty,  Akash, Prakash, Harshith and an unknown person for ramming into his car, issuing death threats and assaulting him.

