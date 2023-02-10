‘Funny’ skit takes casteist turn at Jain campus fest, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A skit performed on February 6 by students of Centre for Management Studies, Jain (Deemed-to-be) University, at a fest on their campus has caused an outrage for all the wrong reasons.

The skit by a group of students named The Delroys Boys, ended up with casteist dialogues, even targeting the father of the Indian Constitution and champion of backward classes, Dr BR Ambedkar, besides using words like “untouchability” to push humour.

The competition was about advertising imaginary products at the event called Mad Ads. Police said judges at the competition demanded an apology from the students. An anonymous petition has also been filed demanding a public apology from the students. The Delroys Boys, late on Thursday, issued an apology on Instagram.

