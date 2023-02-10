Karnataka cabinet discusses SC/ST quota hike for 9th Schedule?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, DAVANAGERE: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday is said to have decided to recommend to the Centre to include its decision on a hike in SC/ST quota in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. Sources said the cabinet discussed recommending the hike in quota from 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SCs, and 3 per cent to 7 per cent for STs, to be included in the 9th Schedule. Ever since the government took a decision to hike the quota, the opposition Congress was urging that it be included in the Ninth Schedule.

However, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy clarified that the decision to recommend it be sent to the Centre to be included in the Ninth Schedule, was not taken at Thursday’s cabinet meeting. “We will discuss it in the legislature session,” he quipped, sidestepping the question. According to sources, the government will soon send the proposal to the Centre.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at his opponents, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Davangere that he knows how to take the reservation enhancement further, and there is no need to learn lessons from opposition parties.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day Valmiki Jatra programme at Rajanahalli Gurupeet, he said the Justice Nagmohan Das Committee set up to discuss enhancement of reservation for scheduled tribes was dormant till the BJP came to power, and it was the BJP government which got the report. Based on the extensive study conducted by the Commission, the inter-ministerial team and legal experts’ decision was taken and formally made a law. “I know how to get it into the 9th Schedule,” Bommai said.

He said fresh recruitment and promotion of existing officials will be taken up on the new reservation policy, which was implemented from January 1, 2023. It will help future generations avail of better educational facilities and jobs. The government is committed to ensure there are no legal hurdles. He also said the state government is committed to get land for eligible STs who are interested in farming, and Rs 25 lakh will be given for purchase of the lands. Along with this, 75 units of free power is provided to SC/STs, Rs 2 lakh incentive is being provided to STs for construction of houses, hostels and hostel intake has been enhanced, and self-employment is supported in a big way for ST youths.

In Harihar, Bommai said he is chief minister because of the support of the people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his 18-minute speech, he did not refer to his predecessor CM BS Yediyurappa.

