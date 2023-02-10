Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Legislature session from today, election shadow could affect quorum

Kageri said the session is slated to take up seven bills, including Kannada Language Comprehensive Bill and six private universities Bill and they have received 1,300 questions from the members.

Published: 10th February 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at the Assembly Hall in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at the Assembly Hall in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislature session will begin on Friday with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s address to the joint sitting of the legislature. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the budget on February 17. The session is likely to witness poor attendance as legislators cutting across party lines are busy with election-related work.

JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is busy with Pancharatna Yatra, is unlikely to attend the session and another former CM Siddaramaiah, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, is likely to attend the session for a few days, including the budget day. Siddaramaiah is busy with Praja Dhwani Yatra in North Karnataka. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, who is heading the yatra in South Karnataka, is also likely to attend the session for just a few days.

Bommai and senior BJP leaders are also busy with election work and they will be managing the session and party work, as well as VVIPs to the poll-bound state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India 2023 on Monday.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri appealed to the members to attend the session and take part in the debates with utmost seriousness. He said looking at the schedule of the leaders, his job of conducting the proceedings smoothly is likely to be easy, he said indicating that many legislators are likely to abstain from the session.

Kageri said the session is slated to take up seven bills, including Kannada Language Comprehensive Bill and six private universities Bill and they have received 1,300 questions from the members. The members will discuss the budget proposals from February 20 to 24, the Speaker said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Legislature session Thaawarchand Gehlot Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Noisy scenes in LS: Mandaviya accuses DMK, Cong of misleading people on issue of AIIMs Madurai
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US planning to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis to benefit H-1B visa holders 
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Most Adani Group stocks slide in morning trade; Adani Enterprises falls 10 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be first in India to have undersea station 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp