Karnataka Legislature session from today, election shadow could affect quorum

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislature session will begin on Friday with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s address to the joint sitting of the legislature. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the budget on February 17. The session is likely to witness poor attendance as legislators cutting across party lines are busy with election-related work.

JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is busy with Pancharatna Yatra, is unlikely to attend the session and another former CM Siddaramaiah, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, is likely to attend the session for a few days, including the budget day. Siddaramaiah is busy with Praja Dhwani Yatra in North Karnataka. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, who is heading the yatra in South Karnataka, is also likely to attend the session for just a few days.

Bommai and senior BJP leaders are also busy with election work and they will be managing the session and party work, as well as VVIPs to the poll-bound state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India 2023 on Monday.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri appealed to the members to attend the session and take part in the debates with utmost seriousness. He said looking at the schedule of the leaders, his job of conducting the proceedings smoothly is likely to be easy, he said indicating that many legislators are likely to abstain from the session.

Kageri said the session is slated to take up seven bills, including Kannada Language Comprehensive Bill and six private universities Bill and they have received 1,300 questions from the members. The members will discuss the budget proposals from February 20 to 24, the Speaker said.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislature session will begin on Friday with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s address to the joint sitting of the legislature. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the budget on February 17. The session is likely to witness poor attendance as legislators cutting across party lines are busy with election-related work. JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is busy with Pancharatna Yatra, is unlikely to attend the session and another former CM Siddaramaiah, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, is likely to attend the session for a few days, including the budget day. Siddaramaiah is busy with Praja Dhwani Yatra in North Karnataka. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, who is heading the yatra in South Karnataka, is also likely to attend the session for just a few days. Bommai and senior BJP leaders are also busy with election work and they will be managing the session and party work, as well as VVIPs to the poll-bound state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India 2023 on Monday. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri appealed to the members to attend the session and take part in the debates with utmost seriousness. He said looking at the schedule of the leaders, his job of conducting the proceedings smoothly is likely to be easy, he said indicating that many legislators are likely to abstain from the session. Kageri said the session is slated to take up seven bills, including Kannada Language Comprehensive Bill and six private universities Bill and they have received 1,300 questions from the members. The members will discuss the budget proposals from February 20 to 24, the Speaker said.