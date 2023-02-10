Home States Karnataka

New agri policy likely in Bommai’s Feb 17 budget

The Agriculture Department has also proposed to Bommai to include agriculture tourism where people can spend time at farms along with farmers.

Published: 10th February 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to announce a new agricultural policy for Karnataka in the State Budget to be presented on February 17. This policy will focus on maintaining and improving soil quality through natural farming and will also encourage farmers to grow millets.

In his maiden budget presented last year, Bommai had set aside Rs 33,700 crore for agriculture and allied sectors. Several initiatives, including Raitha Shakthi where farmers would be given financial aid to buy machinery, were announced. He had also announced a diesel subsidy of Rs 250 per acre subject to a maximum of 5 acres.

Bommai had recently announced that priority would be given to farmers in this year’s budget. The recent Union Budget had allocated Rs 1.25 lakh crore for farmers. The Union Budget also set aside Rs 5,300 crore for the much-awaited Upper Bhadra project which will help irrigate land in Central Karnataka.

Informed sources told TNIE that a proposal has been sent to the CM to announce the Karnataka agricultural policy that will focus on the quality of the soil. With the overuse of chemicals, there is a dip in soil quality. To help improve soil quality, there is a need to practice natural farming, sources added. “We are hopeful of the CM announcing the new policy in the upcoming budget,” sources said, adding that even Agriculture Minister BC Patil has shown interest in reviving soil quality.

The Agriculture Department has also proposed to Bommai to include agriculture tourism where people can spend time at farms along with farmers. “Through this, we want to bridge the gap between common people and farmers,” sources added.

The department has also proposed the ‘Jalanidhi’ scheme which will be similar to Krishi Honda (agriculture pond) scheme. This scheme is expected to recharge groundwater and help in retaining soil moisture.

“We have also requested the CM to announce schemes to encourage farmers to grow millets. Karnataka is in the forefront of growing millets. This year is the International Year of Millet. Hence, there is a need to encourage farmers to grow millets,” sources said.

