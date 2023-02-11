BJP cadres have high hopes from Shah’s visit to Dakshina Kannada

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Dakshina Kannada on Saturday is set to boost the confidence of the BJP rank and file ahead of the crucial 2023 Assembly election, which is just a few months away.

Shah’s roadshow planned in Mangaluru has been cancelled due to security reasons in view of a ‘Bhoota Kola’ taking place at a venue nearby. But party workers have organised a grand reception for him in Kenjar near Mangaluru Airport in which over 10,000 people are expected to turn up. Shah will address the party workers there.

Later, the master strategist, instrumental in scripting the saffron party’s victory in many elections, will chair the core committee meeting of BJP’s Mangaluru and Shivamogga divisions at Shree Devi College in Kenjar, Mangaluru, where he will oversee the party’s election preparations. He is expected to give tips that will be useful in improving the party’s prospects in the election.

Party sources said Shah is expected to send out a strong message to the party’s workers, asking them to bury their differences and work unitedly for the party’s success as some leaders are openly expressing their MLA ambitions.

Senior party leader Ayanuru Manjunath has said he is willing to replace KS Eshwarappa in the Shivamogga constituency, while a social media campaign is underway to replace sitting Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor with Hindutva leader Arunkumar Puttila. In Puttur, followers of Matandoor and Puttila are in a competition to put up posters ahead of Shah’s visit.

The party has to tread carefully here, as a section of BJP workers is apparently upset with the party leadership after the murder of party worker Praveen Nettaru.

A senior party leader said Mangaluru and Shivamogga are BJP bastions and the party cannot afford to lose any seat here. Instead, it is hoping to improve its tally as opposition parties are trying to emerge stronger elsewhere, especially in the Old Mysuru Region.

M Sudarshan, Dakshina Kannada district BJP president, said the party has high expectations from Shah’s visit. “It will definitely inspire the party cadre and boost their confidence,” he said.

Shah’s itinerary

Shah will arrive at Ishwaramangala in Puttur taluk for a temple visit at 2.50 pm. At 3.40 pm, he will take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Campco factory in Puttur.

At 6 pm, he will arrive for a grand reception at Kenjar near Mangaluru after which he will take part in the BJP core committee meeting at Shree Devi College. He will leave from Mangaluru Airport at 8.20 pm. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will accompany Shah.

