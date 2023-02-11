Bengaluru-Mysuru road toll will be Rs 800: Congress

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M Lakshman said commuters planning to drive their vehicles through the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, which will open by March-end, will have to shell out Rs 800 just in toll.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Lakshman said, “The 118-km road will reduce the travel time to 90 minutes between Mysuru and Bengaluru. Two toll plazas -- at Ganaguru near K Shettihalli and another near Kumbalagodu -- have been set up on elevated stretches. The average fee is Rs 3 to Rs 4 per km. So, travellers will have to pay Rs 380 to Rs 400 as toll one way, totalling Rs 800 on a to-and-fro journey,” he said.

"As the project cost was shared by the state and central governments, MP Pratap Simha, who always questions the guts of Congress leaders, must display his guts and make the Expressway toll-free,” he said.

He added that the Expressway was sanctioned by the UPA-2 government in May 2013 and the credit must go to former CM Siddaramaiah, former PWD minister HC Mahadevappa and central minister Oscar Fernandes.

