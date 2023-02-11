Karnataka: Baiyyappanahalli to Whitefield Metro stretch to be commissioned in March

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot, in his address to the joint legislature session on Friday, highlighted the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure in Bengaluru.

“My government is continuously taking many measures with an emphasis on the infrastructure and development of the city such as Rs 8,000 crore for the development of roads, stormwater drains, flyovers, underbridges and other public utilities and the works are in progress,” he said, adding that a separate Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd has been set up to manage solid waste.

Metro projects from Mysuru Road to Kengeri (7.53 km) and from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute (6.12 km) have been completed, while the work 5.81 km Baiyyappanahalli to Whitefield stretch will be commissioned by March 2023. At the same time, the works on the Outer Ring Road-KIA route are in progress, he added.

Around 10,000 litre of free water is being provided to 1.03 lakh families living in slum areas and SC/ST colonies. Action is being taken to construct a 100-metre wide, eight-lane Peripheral Ring Road from Tumakuru Road to Ballari Road and Old Madras Road to Hosur Road. The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project is in progress. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority Act is being implemented by bringing together various organisations to reduce traffic.

Lauding the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, he said 100 government goshalas are being constructed to protect weak, sick and orphaned animals. “Punya Koti Dattu Scheme has been implemented in the state for the first time in the country to protect the cattle in the government and private goshalas, for which Rs 26.97 crore has been received as a contribution from the salaries of state government employees,” he said.

As many as 186 organisations belonging to Jain, Buddhist, Sikh and Christian communities have been provided with a grant of Rs 26 crore for the construction and renovation of their places of worship, old age homes and orphanage centres. Rs 2.5 crore has been provided to conduct drone surveys of waqf properties, he said.

