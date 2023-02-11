Karnataka: CBI arrests three ASI employees from Ballari for taking bribe

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested three employees of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Ballari.

The suspects were caught red-handed while receiving bribes.

The arrested persons have been identified as Prashant Reddy, Yogesh G, and Mohammad Gauss.

A local resident, who wanted to build a house near the famous monolithic fort of Ballari, had approached the ASI office for permission. The Ballari fort is an ASI-protected monument and permission is required for any kind of construction activity that has to be taken up in the buffer zone of the ASI-protected monument.

However, the site where the resident had planned to build the house falls outside the demarcated zone of ASI but still, the officials in question demanded the resident to grease their hands for granting approval for building construction.

The ASI officials told the resident that they will provide the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to him only after he makes the payment of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The resident lodged a complaint with the CBI.

On Thursday a CBI team of 14 members from New Delhi headed by Rakesh Singh raided the ASI office and arrested the three persons.

The complainant said that he had promised to pay Rs 1 lakh in advance and the remaining amount later.

"The CBI raided the officials when they were receiving money from me. I am thankful to the CBI team for saving many builders in Ballari who are harassed by corrupt officials. As the ASI is a central agency I decided to complain to the CBI," the resident said.

The local activists pointed out that this is the first of its kind case where ASI officials have been arrested for taking bribes. "Already many locals have had issues with the ASI officials during the house construction. It's shocking that the ASI which protects the heritage of our country is indulging in corruption. We request the government take strict action against such officials," an activist said.

HUBBALLI: The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested three employees of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Ballari. The suspects were caught red-handed while receiving bribes. The arrested persons have been identified as Prashant Reddy, Yogesh G, and Mohammad Gauss. A local resident, who wanted to build a house near the famous monolithic fort of Ballari, had approached the ASI office for permission. The Ballari fort is an ASI-protected monument and permission is required for any kind of construction activity that has to be taken up in the buffer zone of the ASI-protected monument. However, the site where the resident had planned to build the house falls outside the demarcated zone of ASI but still, the officials in question demanded the resident to grease their hands for granting approval for building construction. The ASI officials told the resident that they will provide the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to him only after he makes the payment of Rs 1.5 lakh. The resident lodged a complaint with the CBI. On Thursday a CBI team of 14 members from New Delhi headed by Rakesh Singh raided the ASI office and arrested the three persons. The complainant said that he had promised to pay Rs 1 lakh in advance and the remaining amount later. "The CBI raided the officials when they were receiving money from me. I am thankful to the CBI team for saving many builders in Ballari who are harassed by corrupt officials. As the ASI is a central agency I decided to complain to the CBI," the resident said. The local activists pointed out that this is the first of its kind case where ASI officials have been arrested for taking bribes. "Already many locals have had issues with the ASI officials during the house construction. It's shocking that the ASI which protects the heritage of our country is indulging in corruption. We request the government take strict action against such officials," an activist said.