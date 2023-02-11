Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Governor claims state finances are sound, govt schemes revolutionary

Opposition parties protest as governor reads out address to joint session in Hindi

Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues wait for the arrival of Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot, addressing a joint session of the legislature here on Friday, claimed that the state’s financial situation is sound with the revenue collection at 91 per cent and budget estimated spending at 75 per cent by January 2023.

As against the targeted revenue collection of Rs 1,31,883 crore from own resources, Rs 1,20,013  crore (91 per cent) has been received and Rs 1,99,290 crore, or 75 per cent of the Rs 2,65,720 crore budget, has been spent, he said.

The governor’s address marked the beginning of the budget session, which is likely to conclude on or before February 24. “The state’s own tax revenue has increased by 21 per cent for January 2023 as compared to last year. The capital expenditure for January 2023 is Rs 33,991 crore, while last year it was Rs 26,915 crore. My government has spent 75 per cent of the budget which compared to the last few years is found to be higher,” he said.

The transport department has collected Rs 7,749.96 crore in revenue by January-end as against the target of Rs 8,000 crore, he added.

He described the hike in quota for SC/STs by 6 per cent as historic. Karnataka being the first state to implement the National Education Policy will bring radical changes in higher education. The decision to regularise services of 11,333 pourakarmikas was revolutionary, he added. As he delivered the address in Hindi, opposition leaders, including Congress MLA HK Patil, protested. Replying, the governor said that he had not been informed. JDS MLA Dr K Annadani expressed his ire by wearing a shawl with Kannada colours.

He said the state has risen to the fourth position in the SGD India Index 2020-21. The number of industries in the state has increased from 28.81 lakh in the 6th economic census to 45.02 lakh in the 7th, which is a 56.88 per cent increase, he added.

Karnataka’s contribution to merchandise exports was $25.87 billion, making it one of the top four states in the country. The state has been a pioneer in addressing mental health issues through e-Manas, which was recognised for best practice at the “Swasthya Chintan Shivir” held in May 2022 in Gujarat, he said.

