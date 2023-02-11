Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt staff association submits report to 7th pay commission

The government had set up the commission chaired by retired chief secretary Sudhakar Rao, which issued questionnaires to the association on January 17, 2023 inviting replies, views and suggestions.

Published: 11th February 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association on Friday submitted a report to the State 7th Pay Commission on the revision of their salaries and allowances.

The report also included suggestions that the employees should get salaries and allowances on par with central government employees and should have at least three to four promotion opportunities during their service.

The government had set up the commission chaired by retired chief secretary Sudhakar Rao, which issued questionnaires to the association on January 17, 2023 inviting replies, views and suggestions.

A delegation, led by association president CS Shadakshari, submitted the 65-page report. The association also suggested what was not sought in the questionnaires, including filling up of 2,50,363 vacant posts, incentives and education allowance for their children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
7th Pay Commission salaries Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp