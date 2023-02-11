Karnataka govt staff association submits report to 7th pay commission

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association on Friday submitted a report to the State 7th Pay Commission on the revision of their salaries and allowances.

The report also included suggestions that the employees should get salaries and allowances on par with central government employees and should have at least three to four promotion opportunities during their service.

The government had set up the commission chaired by retired chief secretary Sudhakar Rao, which issued questionnaires to the association on January 17, 2023 inviting replies, views and suggestions.

A delegation, led by association president CS Shadakshari, submitted the 65-page report. The association also suggested what was not sought in the questionnaires, including filling up of 2,50,363 vacant posts, incentives and education allowance for their children.

