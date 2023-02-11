Karnataka High Court stays probe against DKS in disproportionate assets case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case registered against him for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets of Rs 74.93 crore to his known sources of income during the period between 2013 and 2018.

Justice K Natarajan passed the interim order staying the investigation till February 24, 2023, and directed the investigation officer to submit the report on the status of the investigation. This was after the counsel of Shivakumar argued that the investigating agency has been summoning the former minister and his family members again and again for questioning.

Special Public Prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar brought to the notice of the court that no notice was issued to Shivakumar or his family members. However, the notice was issued recently to the principal of the college, which is managed by Shivakumar’s family members, for questioning.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said, “I have full faith in the judicial system. I will have to get the details from lawyers about the court order. The ED has directed me to appear before them on February 22 in the National Herald case.”

