Ravi Kumar flays Siddu for giving session a miss in Karnataka

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: BJP state General Secretary N Ravi Kumar took Congress leader Siddaramaiah's to task for skipping the inaugural of the budget session, saying this shows how the opposition leader respects the legislative exercise.  

Ravi Kumar told reporters on Friday that Siddaramaiah was busy attending the Praja Dhwani Yatra in Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts, but his rallies have failed as not even half of the venues are filled. On Siddaramaiah’s allegations against the government during the campaign, he said everybody knows that the Congress leader is an “empty vessel that makes a lot of noise”.

“In every meeting, Siddaramaiah says he introduced the Anna Bhagya scheme. But he does not say that the rice for the scheme is supplied by the Union government,” he added.

