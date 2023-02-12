20-year-old turns a detective to bring her stolen Husky back

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Love for pets was on full display when a 20-year-old student left no stone unturned in tracing her stolen dog. The student, Chaitra, a resident of Rajajinagar, had to turn a ‘cop’ and a ‘detective’ to ensure that her 5-month-old Husky breed dog, ‘Shourya’, was back with her within three days after being stolen. Shourya had been sold for Rs 3,000.

Chaitra reached out to various WhatsApp groups of dog owners, animal activists and pet stores and found out that her dog was put on sale. She went around her locality and requested neighbours to share their CCTV footage. To her luck, she found that the registration number of the bike used for stealing Shourya was captured by the CCTV. The accused, fearing getting caught, had covered their faces with hoodies.

She got an alert from one of the WhatsApp groups, that a Husky dog, which looked like Shourya, was put on sale and the seller had also shared his contact details. She lodged a complaint with the Magadi Road police station. “I went to Hebbal and it was confirmed that it was one Hemanth who lifted my dog along with another person who is a PU student.”

Hemanth had also shared his number for those interested in buying Husky dogs. In the guise of a buyer, Chaitra, along with her friends, went to Hemanth’s house and found out it was already sold. She then took the accused with her to meet the buyer and managed to get her dog back from the purchaser in Rajajinagar who happens to be the son of a retired police official.

Chaitra told TNSE, “Generally Husky dogs hate to be leashed. Along with him, we have another breed which opens the gate on its own. Shourya followed him and did not return home.” About the complaint she lodged, Chaitra said, “since they are still young, I withdrew my complaint.”

