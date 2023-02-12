ECI officials tour Karnataka to review poll preparedness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) officials visited different parts of Karnataka from February 7 to 9 to review preparations for the Assembly polls slated to be held in April/May.

A team led by Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo and Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena visited Yadgir district and inspected Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and also held a meeting with officials from the Kalaburgi division.

ECI Director Shubhra Saxena and Secretary BC Patra visited Chamarajnagar and a team led by Santosh Ajmera, Director, SVEEP, held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners to review preparations for the programmes to be taken up under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

The ECI officials discussed identifying the polling booths that had registered a low voter turnout in the state during the last assembly and Lok Sabha polls, identifying the reasons for low voter turnout and taking corrective measures, taking up awareness programmes, and ensuring that the adequate number of officials are posted for the election duty.

