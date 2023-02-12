Jowar shortage: Agriculture centre develops two new varieties 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: In the backdrop of a shortage in production of jowar, a staple diet for the people of north Karnataka, the Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) in Vijayapura has developed two-high yielding varieties of the crop. Named BGV-44 and CSV-29, scientists believe that these two varieties will give a boost to jowar production.

S.S. Karbhantanal, chief scientist and head of the Jowar Development Programme, said that the sowing of the new varieties of seeds has been completed in limited areas on a trial basis. “The plants grow taller and can yield at least 25 per cent more grain compared to the regular one”, he said.

About BGV-44, he said it is best suited for black cotton soil which holds more moisture. Similar is the quality of the CSV-29 variety. “The varieties are better than the previous M-35-1. The new variety can give 8-10 quintals of grains and 22-25 quintals of fodder. Since the fodder to contains more moisture, it provides more nutrition to the cattle. Besides giving a higher yield, the varieties are pest-resistant too,” he added.

Presently, the varieties are available at a centre located near Hittinahalli village. Siddaramappa Navadagi, a farmer who has cultivated the CSV-29 variety, said that the plant carries more grains than the traditional variety. “I am hopeful of getting a higher yield with this variety”, he said.

