Kannada forums furious as rowdy-sheeter case registered against two activists

Kannada leaders have expressed anger against the police department for registering a rowdy-sheeter case against Kannada activists ahead of the assembly elections.  

Published: 12th February 2023 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Kannada leaders have expressed anger against the police department for registering a rowdy-sheeter case against Kannada activists ahead of the assembly elections.  The recent election of a Marathi-speaking mayor and deputy mayor to Belagavi city corporation (BCC) has also enraged the Kannada organisations.

And now, the issuance of a notice to Kannada activists, terming them as rowdy sheeters and asking them to submit an affidavit for good conduct during elections, has further infuriated the Kannada organisations. 

A rowdy-sheeter case has been registered by the city police against Kannada activists Sampathkumar Desai and Anil Daddimani, who had smeared the face of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Deepak Dalvi with ink during a ‘Maha Melava’ held parallel to the state legislative session in 2019.   

In an emergency meeting conducted at Kannada Sahitya Bhavan, the Kannada organisations demanded the police to drop the rowdy sheeter case against the two. An online campaign has started on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter in this regard. The campaigners have accused the government of being ‘anti-Kannadiga’. 

