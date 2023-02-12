Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government must insure all farmers, says Shantakumar

“The government must procure the agricultural commodities and supply them directly to the government hospitals, student hostels, prisons and other organisations.

Published: 12th February 2023 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers representational image. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

Farmers representational image. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Federation of Farmers Associations state president Kuruburu Shantakumar said on Saturday that CM Basavaraj Bommai should adopt the model of neighbouring Telangana state in providing Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage for all the farmers and Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family members of the farmer in case of suicide or accidental death. 

Shantakumar told reporters that CM Bommai in the state budget 2023 should open procurement centres to procure all the agricultural commodities similar to Punjab, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu by removing the cap on procurement quantity to support the farmers. 

“The government must procure the agricultural commodities and supply them directly to the government hospitals, student hostels, prisons and other organisations. The government must announce insurance to all the crops and must announce scientific compensation for crop loss due to environmental issues,” he said. 

Pointing out the delay in the harvesting of sugarcane by sugar mills, Shantakumar demanded that the government include sugarcane sowing and harvesting under MGNREGA to ensure early harvesting of sugarcane and prevent cane dryness in fields. 

“By including the sowing and harvesting of sugarcane in MGNREGA will also avoid labour problems. The state government should also pressure the Central government to cancel GST on manure, pesticide, drip irrigation, tractors,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shantakumar Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp