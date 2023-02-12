Karnataka government must insure all farmers, says Shantakumar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Federation of Farmers Associations state president Kuruburu Shantakumar said on Saturday that CM Basavaraj Bommai should adopt the model of neighbouring Telangana state in providing Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage for all the farmers and Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family members of the farmer in case of suicide or accidental death.

Shantakumar told reporters that CM Bommai in the state budget 2023 should open procurement centres to procure all the agricultural commodities similar to Punjab, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu by removing the cap on procurement quantity to support the farmers.

“The government must procure the agricultural commodities and supply them directly to the government hospitals, student hostels, prisons and other organisations. The government must announce insurance to all the crops and must announce scientific compensation for crop loss due to environmental issues,” he said.

Pointing out the delay in the harvesting of sugarcane by sugar mills, Shantakumar demanded that the government include sugarcane sowing and harvesting under MGNREGA to ensure early harvesting of sugarcane and prevent cane dryness in fields.

“By including the sowing and harvesting of sugarcane in MGNREGA will also avoid labour problems. The state government should also pressure the Central government to cancel GST on manure, pesticide, drip irrigation, tractors,” he said.

MYSURU: Federation of Farmers Associations state president Kuruburu Shantakumar said on Saturday that CM Basavaraj Bommai should adopt the model of neighbouring Telangana state in providing Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage for all the farmers and Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family members of the farmer in case of suicide or accidental death. Shantakumar told reporters that CM Bommai in the state budget 2023 should open procurement centres to procure all the agricultural commodities similar to Punjab, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu by removing the cap on procurement quantity to support the farmers. “The government must procure the agricultural commodities and supply them directly to the government hospitals, student hostels, prisons and other organisations. The government must announce insurance to all the crops and must announce scientific compensation for crop loss due to environmental issues,” he said. Pointing out the delay in the harvesting of sugarcane by sugar mills, Shantakumar demanded that the government include sugarcane sowing and harvesting under MGNREGA to ensure early harvesting of sugarcane and prevent cane dryness in fields. “By including the sowing and harvesting of sugarcane in MGNREGA will also avoid labour problems. The state government should also pressure the Central government to cancel GST on manure, pesticide, drip irrigation, tractors,” he said.