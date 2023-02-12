Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government transfers 15 IAS officers

Kapil Mohan, ACS, Dept of Tourism, is transferred as ACS, Energy Department, and is placed in concurrent charge as ACS,

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government issued orders on Saturday transferring 15 IAS officers. Dr Ramana Reddy EV, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Commerce and Industries Dept, is transferred as ACS to Government-cum Development Commissioner relieving Prasad ISN, from concurrent charge. He is also given concurrent charge as ACS, Dept of Electronics, IT/BT & Science and Technology.

Kapil Mohan, ACS, Dept of Tourism, is transferred as ACS, Energy Department, and is placed in concurrent charge as ACS, Tourism Dept. Kumar Naik G, ACS, Energy Department is transferred as Commissioner, Bangalore Development Authority.

Umashankar SR, ACS, co-department, placed in concurrent charge of the post of ACS, Education Department (Higher Education), replacing Rashmi V Mahesh, who is transferred as principal secretary (PS), Revenue Department (Disaster Management, Bhoomi and UPOR), relieving Jayaram N from concurrent charge.

Officers below are also transferred (From-To): Dr Selvakumar S - PS, Public Works Dept - PS, Commerce & Industries Dept - Concurrent charge - PS, Dept of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood; Manoz Jain - Awaiting Posting - Secretary, Minority Welfare Dept; Dr Shiva Shankar N - Executive Director, Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust - MD, Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Ltd; Nalini Atul - Awaiting posting - Director, Social Audit, RDPR Dept; Mohammad Roshan - CEO, ZP, Haveri - MD, HESCOM, Hubballi; Bhoyar Harshal Narayanrao - Awaiting posting - CEO, ZP, Belagavi; Bhanwar Singh Meena - Controller of Examination, KPSC - General Manager, Resettlement & Rehabilitation and Land Acquisition, Upper Krishna Project, Bagalkot; Prakash GT Nittali - Director, Kannada & Culture Department - CEO, ZP, Chikkaballapura; Nongjai Mohd Ali Akram Shah - Awaiting posting - Additional Mission Director-2, Sakala Mission, Bengaluru; Ravi M Tirlapur, Private Secretary to Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Minor Irrigation -  Deputy Secretary, ZP, Bengaluru (Rural) - Concurrent charge - CEO, ZP, Bengaluru (Rural).

