Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government working hard to provide best infra: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that people deserve the best possible infrastructure and the government will always work hard to provide it.

Published: 12th February 2023 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi on Monday virtually unveiled the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (Photo | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that people deserve the best possible 
infrastructure and the government will always work hard to provide it. Responding to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s tweet, the PM stated: “Our people deserve the best possible infrastructure which our 
government will always work hard to provide. Our strides in infra creation have been widely lauded”.
Bommai stated that the “double-engine” government is working wonders in Karnataka. “What a view! 

10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway alongside Vande Bharat Express, a visual depicting the story of world-class infrastructure and unprecedented growth in Karnataka. Under Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi, our Double Engine Government is working wonders in the State,” the CM tweeted with a video of the Vande Bharat train passing under the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Corridor near Channapattana in Ramanagara district.

In the run-up to the Assembly polls in Karnataka slated to be held in April/May, Modi and Bommai are stressing the push given by the Union and State governments for development works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp