Karnataka government working hard to provide best infra: PM Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that people deserve the best possible infrastructure and the government will always work hard to provide it. Responding to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s tweet, the PM stated: “Our people deserve the best possible infrastructure which our government will always work hard to provide. Our strides in infra creation have been widely lauded”. Bommai stated that the “double-engine” government is working wonders in Karnataka. “What a view! 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway alongside Vande Bharat Express, a visual depicting the story of world-class infrastructure and unprecedented growth in Karnataka. Under Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi, our Double Engine Government is working wonders in the State,” the CM tweeted with a video of the Vande Bharat train passing under the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Corridor near Channapattana in Ramanagara district. In the run-up to the Assembly polls in Karnataka slated to be held in April/May, Modi and Bommai are stressing the push given by the Union and State governments for development works.