Not just a game: Gadag Cricket League

By Express News Service

GADAG: In a world that is divided by religion, language, race, and wars, there are a few connective tissues that still bind people. The most important and time-tested of these are sports. In the 8th Century, countries followed Olympic Truce -- which began seven days before the opening of the Olympic Games and ended on the seventh day following the closing of the Games when all conflicts were temporarily suspended so that athletes, their families and visitors could travel to participate in the Games and return without trouble.

In modern history, the purpose of the Games has remained the same to unite and inspire people so much so that in the 2018 Winter Olympics, both Koreas walked unitedly during the opening ceremony.

Closer home, we have the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is beamed into our drawing rooms every summer. Following the IPL pattern is the Gadag Premier League, which is held as part of Gadag Habba.

Gadag Habba, which has competitions for traditional sports -- including the Gadag Cricket League, has been attracting huge urban and rural crowds.

Organised by the Gadag Cultural Academy, the sporting extravaganza lends a platform for rural and urban youth to showcase their talent.

Apart from cricket, desi games like carrom, lagori, dangal, buguri, and marbles, besides cricket, kho-kho, football, kabaddi, karate and other indoor and outdoor games, are organised.

With 130 teams from across the Gadag district participating this time, GCL is proving to be a catalyst for popularising sports and, more importantly, uniting people. GCL was launched by Anil Menasinkai under his organisation Gadag Cultural Academy in 2011, to give a platform for sportspersons from North Karnataka.

The event resembles IPL with local businessmen sponsoring some teams and the Gadag Cultural Academy footing other expenses. GCL was scheduled to be held at Gadag’s outdoor stadium in October, but was postponed to December because of incessant rain. Teams from all the 35 wards in Gadag town and villages across the district and surrounding taluks participated. Initially, the cricket matches attracted moderate crowds, but by the second week of January, thousands of people started gathering. From rural areas, people rode in on tractors to root for their teams. Entry is free to encourage community participation. Some cable TV channels also stream it live on TVs and social media platforms.

Kantesh Hanagal, an entrepreneur from Gadag town, said, “GCL now attracts good crowds. Such events should be held frequently to encourage and support local players. Gadag Cultural Academy is doing a good job and we hope many players participate at the national and international level.”

Menasinkai said, “We have organised the third edition of GCL, and this time, we got a good response from the youth, especially from rural areas. Some women from rural areas showed interest in desi sports competitions. Our organisation is striving to turn Gadag into a sports city. Our players are now shining at the national and international level, and if we provide a good platform, youngsters can reach great heights.”

Gadag Utsav, also called Gadag Habba, was kickstarted with a traditional dice game in Gadag town last August. PWD Minister CC Patil and MP Shivakumar Udasi inaugurated it with senior dice players from the district.

GADAG: In a world that is divided by religion, language, race, and wars, there are a few connective tissues that still bind people. The most important and time-tested of these are sports. In the 8th Century, countries followed Olympic Truce -- which began seven days before the opening of the Olympic Games and ended on the seventh day following the closing of the Games when all conflicts were temporarily suspended so that athletes, their families and visitors could travel to participate in the Games and return without trouble. In modern history, the purpose of the Games has remained the same to unite and inspire people so much so that in the 2018 Winter Olympics, both Koreas walked unitedly during the opening ceremony. Closer home, we have the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is beamed into our drawing rooms every summer. Following the IPL pattern is the Gadag Premier League, which is held as part of Gadag Habba. Gadag Habba, which has competitions for traditional sports -- including the Gadag Cricket League, has been attracting huge urban and rural crowds. Organised by the Gadag Cultural Academy, the sporting extravaganza lends a platform for rural and urban youth to showcase their talent. Apart from cricket, desi games like carrom, lagori, dangal, buguri, and marbles, besides cricket, kho-kho, football, kabaddi, karate and other indoor and outdoor games, are organised. With 130 teams from across the Gadag district participating this time, GCL is proving to be a catalyst for popularising sports and, more importantly, uniting people. GCL was launched by Anil Menasinkai under his organisation Gadag Cultural Academy in 2011, to give a platform for sportspersons from North Karnataka. The event resembles IPL with local businessmen sponsoring some teams and the Gadag Cultural Academy footing other expenses. GCL was scheduled to be held at Gadag’s outdoor stadium in October, but was postponed to December because of incessant rain. Teams from all the 35 wards in Gadag town and villages across the district and surrounding taluks participated. Initially, the cricket matches attracted moderate crowds, but by the second week of January, thousands of people started gathering. From rural areas, people rode in on tractors to root for their teams. Entry is free to encourage community participation. Some cable TV channels also stream it live on TVs and social media platforms. Kantesh Hanagal, an entrepreneur from Gadag town, said, “GCL now attracts good crowds. Such events should be held frequently to encourage and support local players. Gadag Cultural Academy is doing a good job and we hope many players participate at the national and international level.” Menasinkai said, “We have organised the third edition of GCL, and this time, we got a good response from the youth, especially from rural areas. Some women from rural areas showed interest in desi sports competitions. Our organisation is striving to turn Gadag into a sports city. Our players are now shining at the national and international level, and if we provide a good platform, youngsters can reach great heights.” Gadag Utsav, also called Gadag Habba, was kickstarted with a traditional dice game in Gadag town last August. PWD Minister CC Patil and MP Shivakumar Udasi inaugurated it with senior dice players from the district.