Aero India showcases India's manufacturing capabilities: Union Defence Minister

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 14th edition of Asia’s largest aero show Aero India 2023 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The air show and exhibition spanning over five days, the event, on the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’, will be displaying India’s growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.

Addressing the curtain raiser press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that Aero India will showcase the country’s manufacturing prowess and the progress achieved towards realising self-reliance. “This event will significantly contribute to the development of the aerospace and aviation sector, he said.

The event will be the biggest so far as it is being held in a total area of 35,000 sqm, and is likely to witness participation from 98 countries. The defence ministers of 32 countries, air chiefs of 29 countries and 73 CEOs of global and Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to attend the event, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

As many as 809 defence companies, including MSMEs and startups, will showcase the advancement in niche technologies and the growth in the aerospace and defence sector. The event will begin on February 13 and will be open only for business purposes till 15, while 16 and 17 are for the members of the public to witness the extravaganza.

The event comprises a Defence Ministers’ Conclave; a CEOs Round Table; Manthan start-up event; Bandhan ceremony; breath-taking air shows; a large exhibition; India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

As per the MoD, Aero India 2023 will showcase design leadership, growth in UAVs Sector, Defence Space and futuristic technologies. The event aims to promote export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). It will integrate domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including the partnerships for co-development and co-production.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that Aero India 2023 will provide a renewed thrust to the Union Government’s efforts to create a vibrant and world-class domestic defence industry in order to achieve the goal of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence as well as overall development of the nation.

“A strong and self-reliant defence sector will play a pivotal role in helping India emerge as one of the top three world economies in the times to come. Achievements in the defence sector provide wide spin-off benefits to the Indian economy. The technologies developed in the field are equally useful for civilian purposes. In addition, a temperament towards science & technology and innovation is created in the society, which helps in the overall development of the nation,” he said.

