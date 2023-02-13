Aero India: Top cop assures smooth traffic in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the traffic logjam on Saturday morning on roads leading to Air Force Station, Yelahanka (AFSY), where the biennial air show Aero India 2023 will take off on Monday morning, traffic police will be on the roads to prevent a repeat of the nightmare on the inaugural day of the event.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MA Saleem told TNIE that the traffic police are fully prepared to manage the traffic smoothly. “We have issued a traffic advisory to the public and they just need to follow it for smooth travel. The traffic curbs will be in effect from 6 am as those attending the event have to reach the venue by 8.30 am.”

The elevated road on Bellary Road from Esteem Mall will be closed for all types of vehicles between 8 am to 11.30 am. Only vehicles with valid vehicle passes for Aero India will be allowed while people going towards Yelahanka and adjoining areas are advised to take the service road below the elevated road.

‘Need public support for smooth traffic’

“Traffic police will be on the ground to regulate traffic, and the public need to cooperate for better regulation,” Saleem said, adding that people heading to offices and other places need not worry about getting stuck in the traffic.

Except for KSRTC and BMTC buses, movement of lorries, trucks, private buses and all types of heavy and medium goods vehicles, tractors has been banned on both sides from 6 am to 8 pm on Bellary Road from Mehkri Junction till the M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology gate, from Goraguntepalya to Hennuru, from Nagawara Jn to Thanisandra main road Bagaluru main road to Reva College Jn, from Bangalore- Tumkur Road Goraguntepalya, Hessarghatta and Chikkabanava towards city.

ALTERNATE ROUTES TO KIA

Bengaluru East side to KIA: KRPuram-Hennur Cross- Bagaluru-Mylanahalli-Beguru back gate and reach KIA. Bengaluru West side to KIA: Goraguntepalya-BEL Circle- Gangamma Circle-Mother Dairy-Unnikrishnan Junction- Doddaballapura Road - Rajanakunte - Addiganahalli - MVIT - Vidyanagar Cross- KIA. Bengaluru South to KIA: Mysore Rd-Nayandahalli- Goraguntepalya- BEL Circle-Gangamma Circle-Doddaballapura Road-Rajanukunte- MVIT Cross- Vidyanagar Cross and reach KIA.

PM Modi arrives in city, to inaugurate event at 9.30 am

PM Narendra Modi, who arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday, will be inaugurating Aero India 2023 at 9.30 am at Air Force Station, Yelahanka (AFSY) on Monday. The PM, who stayed overnight in Raj Bhavan, will reach HAL Airport by road from where a helicopter will fly him to AFSY.

