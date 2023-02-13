Ex-bureaucrats, Karnataka officials keen to test political waters  

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With Assembly elections fast approaching and all major political parties screening the candidates, many retired bureaucrats are trying to test electoral waters.

However, only a few like ex-IPS officer H T Sangliana and Kodandaramaiah were successful in getting elected to the Lok Sabha while H Nagesh, who was serving as an engineer in KPTCL, contested from Mulbagal and won.

On the other hand, the political innings for Siddaiah who contested on a Congress ticket from Sakaleshpur constituency, and former chief secretary K Rathna Prabha who contested on a BJP ticket in Andhra Pradesh were not as good as their administrative innings.

This time too, several retired bureaucrats and officials are lobbying for tickets from all the major political parties. Former IPS officer Basakar Rao dumped the khaki and embraced the khadi by joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is likely to contest from Basavanagudi constituency.

Similarly, former information commissioner and IRS officer Sudham Das too has resigned and is aspiring to contest from Nelamangala constituency on the Congress ticket. His predecessor L Krishnamurthy is also an aspirant from the same constituency.

Retired IAS officer H T Anil Kumar is likely to begin his political career from the BJP in Koratagere constituency while retired civil servant Laxminarayan has sought a ticket from Hagaribommanahalli in Ballari district.

Siddaiah is again lobbying for Sakaleshpur or Mulbagal tickets.

Retired vice-chancellor Maheshappa has plans to contest from Harihara and Mallikarjuna, who is serving in the transport department, is lobbying for the Congress ticket from KR Pet in Mandya district.

Retired police officials have sought Congress tickets from Haveri and Shikaripura as well.

Retired KAS officer Puttaswamy wants to enter the political fray from Aarakalgud and a retired superintending engineer has also thrown his hat from the Congress in Arakalgud of Hassan district.

A source said many officials are knocking at the doors of all three political parties and are ready to tender their resignations once the party ticket is confirmed.

Meanwhile, a doctor is seeking a BJP ticket from T Narasipur constituency and an excise official wants to contest from Malavalli SC constituency in Mandya district.

