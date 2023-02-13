Holding air show during pandemic boosted our confidence, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Hrithik Kiran Bagade By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the eve of the 14th edition of Aero India event in Bengaluru — set to be the largest so far — Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not only highlighted Karnataka’s pivotal role in the aviation and aerospace sector of the country, but also the achievement of holding the last edition through the pandemic when several other countries had cancelled or postponed their air shows. That spoke volumes of India’s capacity and boosted the confidence to hold better and larger air shows, he said.

Addressing the media at the curtain raiser of Aero India 2023, Bommai said Karnataka, including its capital Bengaluru, has a 67% share of defence and aerospace manufacturing services of India. “A lot of credit to our aerospace development must go to Karnataka. We have aerospace policies, an aerospace and defence park, the first phase of which is already operational. The second phase is also taking off. This state is a hub, it is the future, and the best place to have an air show.”

The CM said with Bengaluru manufacturing different parts of an aircraft, “my dream is that we build our own aircraft in our country, in Bengaluru.” Addressing delegates at the curtain raiser of Aero India 2023, Bommai said: “Karnataka is playing a very important role as far as aerospace is concerned. As a pioneer, it is the oldest state to have an aerospace manufacturing hub. Over the years, we have been able to provide various required technologies to this industry. In 1960, another feather was added to Bengaluru’s aerospace cap -- ISRO... and in the 1980s, the Light Combat Aircraft was envisioned. Every decade has been a decade of aerospace for Bengaluru, and it was not built in a day.”

Bommai pointed out that unlike many other nations which cancelled their respective air shows during the height of the pandemic, the 13th edition of Aero India was held in 2021 albeit with some needed changes. Recalling that edition, the CM said, “Every time, we have been successful in portraying our aerospace and defence industry capabilities. India’s capacity to host the air show was challenged during Covid; even the Paris Air Show was cancelled. But we went on to have the show successfully. That speaks volumes of the capability of our defence and aerospace industries. That experience has only increased our confidence.”

“Both for Karnataka and Bengaluru, it has become a habit to host the show. Thanks to our forefathers who invested their might and intelligence in Bengaluru to build an aerospace ecosystem,” he added.

Karnataka Pavilion

Aero India will have a separate Karnataka Pavilion which will showcase opportunities available in the state. “The state will become the centre of defence and aerospace manufacturing for the whole world in the times to come,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoped.

Major Exhibitors

Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and BEML Limited

