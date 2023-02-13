If you are a 30+ yr old bachelor, then this padayatra in Karnataka  is for you

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to encourage bachelors to get married, a ‘Brahmacharigala Nade Malai Mahadeshwarana Kadege’ (March of bachelors towards Malai Mahadeshwara) is being organised for those who have crossed 30 years of age and are still unmarried. Around 250 bachelors are expected to take part in the 3-day padayatra being planned from Mandya to Male Mahadeshwara temple in Chamarajanagar. Most of the participants are from farming and business communities who are not getting brides for various reasons.

Shivaprabhu (34) from Kaagepura of Malavalli taluk, who is organising the padayatra, told The New Indian Express that the initiative is unique as the age limit for participants has been set. “Initially, we started with some friends who are not married even after crossing 30 years. We then posted our plan on social media which went viral, following which we got good response. As many as 150 people from Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumkuru and even Bengaluru have already registered. We are hoping to touch the figure of 250,” he said. He, however, said if more than 250 people register, two batches will be made as they don’t want to have a big crowd.”

Shivaprabhu, who owns a private firm, said many bachelors who are not married even after crossing 30 years of age are a depressed lot. They become object of ridicule. “Through the padayatra, we want to tell them that there are many people like them, which will make them open up and feel better. Those who have registered with us are in the range of 30 to 45 years. These people are from various castes including Vokkaligas, Kurubas, SC/STs and Lingayats,” he said.

The padayatra will be held from February 23 to February 25. On day one, they will cover 40 km, day two 45 km and the remaining the last day. The organisers are also planning to conduct games and invite motivational speakers every night. Interestingly, the organisers are taking a team of cooks who are also not married and are above 30 years.



BENGALURU: With an aim to encourage bachelors to get married, a ‘Brahmacharigala Nade Malai Mahadeshwarana Kadege’ (March of bachelors towards Malai Mahadeshwara) is being organised for those who have crossed 30 years of age and are still unmarried. Around 250 bachelors are expected to take part in the 3-day padayatra being planned from Mandya to Male Mahadeshwara temple in Chamarajanagar. Most of the participants are from farming and business communities who are not getting brides for various reasons. Shivaprabhu (34) from Kaagepura of Malavalli taluk, who is organising the padayatra, told The New Indian Express that the initiative is unique as the age limit for participants has been set. “Initially, we started with some friends who are not married even after crossing 30 years. We then posted our plan on social media which went viral, following which we got good response. As many as 150 people from Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumkuru and even Bengaluru have already registered. We are hoping to touch the figure of 250,” he said. He, however, said if more than 250 people register, two batches will be made as they don’t want to have a big crowd.” Shivaprabhu, who owns a private firm, said many bachelors who are not married even after crossing 30 years of age are a depressed lot. They become object of ridicule. “Through the padayatra, we want to tell them that there are many people like them, which will make them open up and feel better. Those who have registered with us are in the range of 30 to 45 years. These people are from various castes including Vokkaligas, Kurubas, SC/STs and Lingayats,” he said. The padayatra will be held from February 23 to February 25. On day one, they will cover 40 km, day two 45 km and the remaining the last day. The organisers are also planning to conduct games and invite motivational speakers every night. Interestingly, the organisers are taking a team of cooks who are also not married and are above 30 years.