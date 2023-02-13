Iranian files rape case against actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: An Iranian woman has filed a police complaint accusing actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani of raping her after promising to marry her.

In the complaint lodged at VV Puram police station here on Saturday, the 30-year-old woman stated that she had come to Mysuru to pursue a course in pharmacology five years ago.

During a visit to a restaurant with a friend, she met the owner Durrani and they became friends and later lovers. The woman alleged that around five months back, when she asked him to marry her, he refused, and abused and assaulted her physically.

He also threatened to upload her private photos on social media.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

