Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar praises DK Shivakumar, will he return to Congress?

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what can cause embarrassment to the BJP in the state in an election year, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar heaped praises on KPCC chief DK Shivakumar at the inauguration of a hospital funded by Infosys Foundation in Kanakapura.

The praise comes days after Sudhakar, a former Congress leader who switched to the BJP in 2019, praised another Congress leader and former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwar in Koratagere. “I have been closely watching DKS and his winning margin which has been increasing with every poll. He (DKS) has brought about a revolution in rural development. He had utilised the MNREGA works when there were no rigid rules in the past. I believe in a healthy democracy wherein the ruling dispensation should take the opposition’s constructive criticism in a positive way”, Sudhakar said.

Shivakumar said, “If I have shared the stage with any minister in Kanakapura, it is only with BS Yeddyurappa and Sudhakar. Sharing the stage with you (Sudhakar) means I respect you”. Both the Vokkaliga leaders were seen sharing light moments on the dais.

