Mystery shrouds death of three men from Davanagere

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Mystery shrouds the death of three persons from Davanagere near Anagogu village in a “hit-and-run” case on Saturday night. Police have recovered an iron rod from the spot and have launched an investigation. They have also obtained CCTV footage from near the accident spot.

It is said that there were six persons at the spot and they had a fight over some issue. Parashuram (24), Sandesh (23) and Shivakumar (26) from Ramanagar Extension of Davanagere city were found dead on the spot. One person has been taken into custody and an investigation is on. A search is on for two others by Davanagere rural police.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims were handed over to their kin after conducting a postmortem at Chigateri district hospital on Sunday afternoon. Parashuram, Sandesh and Shivakumar visited Katihalli village in Davanagere taluk on Saturday evening and attended Devi Jatra there. After the jatra, they had dinner and were returning home when the incident took place.

Shivakumar’s sister said that she got a call stating that her brother died in a road accident around 2 am on Saturday and they rushed to the spot immediately.



