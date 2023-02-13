Two crab species discovered in Karnataka, add to India’s list of 75 

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KARWAR: New species of crabs continue to add to the list of bio-diversity of India. Uttara Kannada has reported a discovery of two species of crabs, one a freshwater crab and another a marine one which is totally new to the West Coast. In an interesting development, two naturalists, one of them is a forest guard, Paraushuram Prabhu Bajantri and Gopal Krishna Dattatreya Hegde along with Sameer Kumar Pati have discovered a new species of crab, ‘Vela Bandhavya’, a freshwater crab.

It’s an addition to 75 species of crabs in India. In a paper published in Zootaxa, it’s said some specimens were collected from a remote locality of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. “These had generic characters of Vela as diagnosed by Bahir and Yeo in 2007. There are four species of Vela, all discovered in the Central Western Ghats region. Vela Carli, Vela Pulvinata and Vela Virupa are the other three,” says the journal Zootaxa. The crab is generally yellowish brown with the vertical surface being paler and the dorsal surface being dark brown mostly between the cervical grooves.

This crab is named after Bandhavya Gopalakrishna Hegde, the only daughter of one of the authors here and is commonly known as Bandhavya crab, which means ‘relationship’. In another incident, Kiran Vasudeva Murthy, an alumnus of the Department of Marine Biology, Karnataka University Dharwad, has found a rare buckler crab in Karwar. According to Kiran, he found two specimen, female crabs on Majali beach, where one was damaged and mutilated, while the other one was intact. “The edges are dentate and curved at all angles. The colour of the carapace is pale pink to pinkish brown. Abdomen is narrow and wide towards the anterior region. Front pair of legs are long, slim and smooth,” he said.

KARWAR: New species of crabs continue to add to the list of bio-diversity of India. Uttara Kannada has reported a discovery of two species of crabs, one a freshwater crab and another a marine one which is totally new to the West Coast. In an interesting development, two naturalists, one of them is a forest guard, Paraushuram Prabhu Bajantri and Gopal Krishna Dattatreya Hegde along with Sameer Kumar Pati have discovered a new species of crab, ‘Vela Bandhavya’, a freshwater crab. It’s an addition to 75 species of crabs in India. In a paper published in Zootaxa, it’s said some specimens were collected from a remote locality of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. “These had generic characters of Vela as diagnosed by Bahir and Yeo in 2007. There are four species of Vela, all discovered in the Central Western Ghats region. Vela Carli, Vela Pulvinata and Vela Virupa are the other three,” says the journal Zootaxa. The crab is generally yellowish brown with the vertical surface being paler and the dorsal surface being dark brown mostly between the cervical grooves. This crab is named after Bandhavya Gopalakrishna Hegde, the only daughter of one of the authors here and is commonly known as Bandhavya crab, which means ‘relationship’. In another incident, Kiran Vasudeva Murthy, an alumnus of the Department of Marine Biology, Karnataka University Dharwad, has found a rare buckler crab in Karwar. According to Kiran, he found two specimen, female crabs on Majali beach, where one was damaged and mutilated, while the other one was intact. “The edges are dentate and curved at all angles. The colour of the carapace is pale pink to pinkish brown. Abdomen is narrow and wide towards the anterior region. Front pair of legs are long, slim and smooth,” he said.