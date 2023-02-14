Court sentences MLA Olekar, sons, officials in corruption case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Special Court sentenced former minister and Haveri BJP MLA Nehru C Olekar, his two sons and five serving and retired officials to simple imprisonment for two years, and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each, on Monday.

It was alleged that Nehru Olekar, accused No.1, in collusion with his sons, accused No.2 and 3, and the officials bagged all government contracts without allowing any other individual to secure them, either by threat or other means.

Convicting and sentencing Olekar for criminal misconduct under Section 13(1) (d) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the court sentenced his sons -- Manjunath N Olekar and Devaraj N Olekar -- under Section 198, 409, 420 of IPC, and the other accused to two years’ simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 each for offences punishable under Section 197 (issue of false certificate), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 13(a)(d) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The five officials are HK Rudrappa, deputy director (retired), Commerce and Industries department, HK Kallappa, assistant executive engineer (retired), Public Works Department, Shivakumar Puttaiah Kamadod, second division clerk, Shiggaon Town Municipality, PS Chandramohan, assistant executive engineer (retired), PWD, and K Krishna Naik, assistant engineer.

“The prosecution has proved the allegation that Manjunath Olekar procured false work done certificate for work worth Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 2.15 crore, through the influence of his father Nehru Olekar, who was MLA at the time of issue of certificates,” said Judge B Jayantha Kumar.

“Perusal of documents shows that the accused Devaraj Olekar has furnished a work done certificate for State Financial Corporations (SFC) package amounting to Rs 20 lakh and a document shows the SFC package work was allotted to HM Bhovi for Rs 19 lakh. So Devaraj has not carried out work under the SFC package. As per the false certificate, work was allotted through an order dated July 28, 2009, amounting to Rs 1.50 crore, for metalling and asphalting the road which connects Nehrunagar in Nagendranamatti and Karadigudda Road, and bears the signatures of other accused who knowing it to be false, has certified the same as genuine,” the court noted, releasing the accused persons on bail.

Noting that all substantive sentences of imprisonment shall run concurrently, Judge Jayantha Kumar ordered Nehru Olekar to pay a total fine of Rs 2,000 and his two sons Rs 6,000 each, and the other four accused to pay Rs 8,000 each.

A total of Rs 10,000 of the total fine amount shall be paid to complainant Shashidhar Mahadevappa Hallikeri towards compensation, as he filed a private complaint and spent the amount for collecting some documents.

