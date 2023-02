Don’t undersell yourselves: Boeing India MD to veterans

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Boeing Defence India MD, former Rear Admiral and Navy test pilot Surendra Ahuja said retired veterans must not undersell themselves in terms of future careers. He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Harnessing Potential of Ex-Servicemen for Emerging Indian Defence Industry’ organised by the Department of Ex-Servi-cemen Welfare. “Very often, we tend to undersell ourselves. That is for the industry to assess us. Do not go for low-hanging fruit, understand how valuable you are...,” he said. The seminar focused on schemes available to veterans, and how they can pursue second careers following their retirement.