Kalasa-Banduri: Supreme Court tells Karnataka to get all nods

BELAGAVI: The Supreme Court on Monday restrained the Karnataka government from going ahead with the Kalasa-Banduri project until it gets the requisite approvals from all the authorities concerned including the Wildlife Warden of Goa.

The top court issued the order after hearing a plea filed by the Goa government demanding a stay on the project, which involves the diversion of Mahadayi waters to Karnataka.

According to highly-placed sources, the final hearing of the case will come up in July. Advocate General of Goa Devidas Pangam said that the apex court on Monday recorded its earlier order which stated that Karnataka cannot go ahead with any construction activities without obtaining all the required clearances.

The court also said that the matter is pending before the Chief Wildlife Warden of Goa who will decide whether Karnataka can divert the Mahadayi waters from the sanctuary under section 29 of the Wildlife Protection Act, Pangam said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is gearing up to execute the Kalasa-Banduri project work at Kankumbi on the Goa border and is waiting for approval from the Ministry of Forests. State government sources clarified that the government will commence work on the project only after getting forest and wildlife clearances.

It may be noted that last month, the Goa government had filed an interim application seeking a stay of the approval granted by the Central Water Commission (CWC) to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by the Karnataka government to divert river Mahadayi water through the Kalasa-Bandura rivulets.

The Goa government had vehemently opposed the approval granted to Karnataka’s DPR contending that it was illegal to divert water via wildlife sanctuaries under the Act. The Chief Wildlife Warden of Goa has already issued a show-cause notice to the Karnataka government against carrying out work in the Mahadayi river basin.

