Karnataka to play key role in making India a global power: Bommai

Chetan MG By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Government has planned to involve more than 45,000 youngsters in building defence technology and innovation in the next five years thereby playing a pivotal role in making India a leading global power.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the 14th edition of Aero India here on Monday, Bommai said: “We (Karnataka) are one of the leading states in aerospace and defence (production) and about 65% of the nation’s defence production is from Bengaluru.”

US Ambassador Elizabeth Jones looks elated in front of the F-35A Lightning II at Aero India

(Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa , Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

To make India the greatest global power, Karnataka will certainly be the greatest contributor in terms of economy, social order as well as defence production, he added.

“Recently, the State Government introduced the Defence and Aerospace Policy under which we have planned to involve more than 45,000 youngsters in building the defence and aerospace industry in Bengaluru and other places in the next five years,” Bommai said, assuring that Karnataka’s performance in the sector will continue and Karnataka will continue to add to the strength and might of the defence forces.

Meanwhile, the CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Ministry of Defence for choosing Bengaluru to host Aero India for the 14th time.

“This edition is very special in terms of size, performance and exhibits. This is one of the largest air shows internationally. India has once again proved its capabilities in the defence sector and also in conducting the air show. The Paris air show was cancelled during Covid-19 times but we held the show in 2021,” the CM said.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Government has planned to involve more than 45,000 youngsters in building defence technology and innovation in the next five years thereby playing a pivotal role in making India a leading global power. Speaking at the inaugural event of the 14th edition of Aero India here on Monday, Bommai said: “We (Karnataka) are one of the leading states in aerospace and defence (production) and about 65% of the nation’s defence production is from Bengaluru.” US Ambassador Elizabeth Jones looks elated in front of the F-35A Lightning II at Aero India (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa , Vinod Kumar T, EPS) To make India the greatest global power, Karnataka will certainly be the greatest contributor in terms of economy, social order as well as defence production, he added. “Recently, the State Government introduced the Defence and Aerospace Policy under which we have planned to involve more than 45,000 youngsters in building the defence and aerospace industry in Bengaluru and other places in the next five years,” Bommai said, assuring that Karnataka’s performance in the sector will continue and Karnataka will continue to add to the strength and might of the defence forces. Meanwhile, the CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Ministry of Defence for choosing Bengaluru to host Aero India for the 14th time. “This edition is very special in terms of size, performance and exhibits. This is one of the largest air shows internationally. India has once again proved its capabilities in the defence sector and also in conducting the air show. The Paris air show was cancelled during Covid-19 times but we held the show in 2021,” the CM said.