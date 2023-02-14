Home States Karnataka

Kodagu tiger strikes again, kills two kin in 15 hours

Enraged villagers gathered in large numbers and protested against the forest department. They demanded that shoot at sight order.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Barely 15 hours after a youth, Chetan (18) was killed by a tiger, his relative Raju (65) was fatally attacked by the same tiger in south Kodagu, sending shockwaves across the region. Raju had come to attend Chetan’s funeral when the incident took place.

Raju, a native of Panchavalli in Hunsur, arrived in K Badaga village on Sunday evening after Chetan was killed by the tiger at Churikadu estate limits in the village.

Raju attended the final rites of Chetan at the estate premises and was staying with his son Rajesh, who is an estate labourer working at the private estate. Raju was attacked by the big cat when he came out of the house in the estate to answer nature’s call around 7.30 am on Monday. As soon as he stepped on the verandah of the house, he was ambushed by the tiger.

The tiger grabbed Raju and took him away in front of a helpless Rajesh. Rajesh and a few other relatives took knives and swords and ran behind the tiger, which fled from the spot due to the commotion, leaving behind Raju’s body.

On Sunday evening, Chetan was also killed in a similar attack by the same tiger at the same spot. Both deceased belong to the Jenukuruba community.

Give shoot at sight order, say villagers

Enraged villagers gathered in large numbers and protested against the forest department. They demanded that shoot-at-sight order.

Meanwhile, Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah alleged in the Assembly that foresters were absent at night and arrived only after the incidents.

Kodagu CCF, BN Murthy visited the spot and is camping in the region. A team of 150 foresters have been deployed to capture the tiger and were given 20 weapons and 12 vehicles.

“Two patrol teams have been formed. The tiger was spotted twice near the estate,” he said. Meanwhile, Rs 5 lakh compensation has been handed over to the victim’s kin. The foresters assured to release Rs 15 lakh each as total compensation.

