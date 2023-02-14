Home States Karnataka

SDPI to field Praveen Nettaru murder accused in upcoming Karnataka assembly polls

SDPI is preparing for the upcoming assembly polls in the state and has announced that it would contest from some of the assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada.

Shafi Bellare, a resident of Belllare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

By  Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The family of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru and the pro-Hindutva outfits has condemned the decision of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to field Shafi Bellare, accused in the Nettaru murder in the upcoming assembly polls.

SDPI is preparing for the upcoming assembly polls in the state and has announced that it would contest from some of the assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada. During a party workers convention held at Puttur last Friday, SDPI state president Abdul Majeed announced that Shafi Bellare, secretary of the SDPI state unit, is their candidate from the Puttur constituency.

Shafi Bellare, a resident of Belllare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district was earlier arrested on November 5, last year by National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his active involvement in the 'conspiracy' to murder Nettaru and is currently in jail.

National Investigation Agency(NIA) had filed a charge-sheet against 20 accused including Shafi Bellare in NIA Special Court, Bengaluru in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha member, by cadres/members of Popular Front of India on July 26 last year in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada District, with the intention to strike terror in the society and create fear among the people. The accused persons including Shafi have been charge-sheeted under various sections of 120B, 153A, 302 and 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the UA (P) Act, 1967, Section 25(1)(a) of Arms Act.

Attaullah Jokatte member of State Committee, SDPI said that the party had considered fielding Shafi Bellare from Puttur six months ago. "However, he got arrested in the Nettaru case. Now, the party president has made an official announcement about Shafi's candidature," he said.

However, there has been widespread criticism against the fielding of Shafi. Praveen Nettaru's parents have demanded not to allow Shafi, who is an accused in the murder of their son, in the assembly polls. "If Shafi is given an opportunity to contest, he might kill more people and we will not be able to venture out of our house," they said. Sri Rama Sene leader Pramod Muthalik has also condemned SDPI's decision to field Bellare and warned of protests against the decision.

