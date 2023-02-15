After killing two in Kodagu, ‘man-eater’ tigress captured  

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The tigress that is believed to have killed two estate labourers of a family within a span of 15 hours in south Kodagu was captured by the Forest Department officials on Tuesday. The big cat had killed Chetan (18) and Raju (65) belonging to the Jenukuruba community at Churikadu in K Badaga village. The incidents had created panic among the people living in the region.

It took 150 foresters equipped with weapons, including staff from outside the district, four tamed elephants and expert veterinarians to trap the man-eater which is aged between 11 and 13. She has been shifted to the rescue centre in Mysuru.

Foresters of Virajpet and Nagarahole Wildlife Divisions overpowered the big cat around noon at Nanachi Gate of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve near Kutta. The mahouts of the tamed elephants Abhimanyu, Ashwathamma, Bheema and Ganesh used in the operation scouted acres of coffee estates in the forest fringes even as several teams of foresters combed a vast area. The wild animal was tranquilised by Deputy Range Forest Officer Ranjan and his team while mounted on an elephant.

Gopal KP, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Nagarahole Wildlife Division, said, “The tigress has injury marks on her body, including legs, which could be the result of a territorial fight.” The captured tigress was earlier given an ID at Veeranahosahalli.

