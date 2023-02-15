B-1B flies in from Pacific to surprise Aero India

Hrithik Kiran Bagade By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sky above Air Force Station Yelahanka on Tuesday welcomed the arrival of two Rockwell B-1B Lancers of the US Air Force, from their temporary duty location at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam in the Pacific Ocean.

Rockwell B-1B Lancers of the US Air

Force enthrall audience at Aero India

2023 on Tuesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

This is the second time that the large strategic bomber is making a presence at Aero India, highlighting the growing ties between the US and India. According to a note from the US foreign office, “In a historic moment for US and Indian aviation enthusiasts, on February 3, 2021, the B-1B landed in India for the first time and conducted a fly-by on the inaugural day of Aero India 2021, escorted by an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter. Commonly called the ‘Bone’ (for ‘B-one’), the return of the long-range, supersonic, heavy bomber to India to participate in Aero India 2023 underscores the importance the United States places on the growing strategic partnership with India.”

A strategic bomber is a medium to long-range penetration bomber aircraft which is used to drop large amounts of air-to-ground weapons onto distant targets. Currently, only the US, Russia and China operate such aircraft. According to reports, India might be looking at operating strategic bombers, and Russia could be keen on tapping that interest with its Tupolev Tu-160. Meanwhile, the B-1B has had an illustrious tenure, having served on missions in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq, among other conflict zones. As of 2021, the USAF operates 45 B-1Bs.

Rear Admiral Michael Baker, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché at the US Embassy in New Delhi, said, “We are happy to have the B1 in India for the second time. These bombers made the journey from South Dakota to Guam and then to India just to add another exciting dimension to Aero India 2023. It’s a long mission to travel from the continental US to the Indian Ocean; but it was worth it to be part of the biggest air show in the region hosted by our major defence partner, India. The US and India continue to deepen defense cooperation. We have two great militaries that are even better when we work together.”

