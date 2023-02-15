BJP calls for legislature party meet today, to discuss Karnataka budget passage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP, which has called for a legislature party meeting at 7pm Wednesday at The Capitol Hotel, is likely to discuss strategies to ensure the budget is passed without a hitch. The budget is expected to be presented on Friday, Considering this is an election year and there is bound to be strong opposition to the budget from the Congress and JDS, sources said legislators would be told to be present in full strength.

It is likely to be the last legislature party meeting, considering elections are expected to be announced in March. There is talk that the session could be concluded on February 23, so that legislators can head back to their constituencies. MLAs of both the ruling and opposition parties are under pressure to focus on their constituencies and attend to ongoing works and programmes.

Many have expressed their inability to attend the entire session, and informed their party leadership too. The BJP would be seeking passage for a vote-on-account and other bills they will take up. Sources said many legislators have suggested that business be wound up early. BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar said, “Everyone understands the business of the House is sacrosanct and the LP meeting will discuss important issues.’’

